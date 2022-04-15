NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police have arrested a Syracuse-area music teacher on rape charges. Investigators say 33-year-old William Harrison of Liverpool raped a woman at his North Syracuse music studio in 2017. At the time of the incident the victim was 16 years old.

State Police have charged Harrison with Rape 1st degree, Sexual Abuse 1st degree and Rape 3rd degree.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed with New York State Police in which the now-adult victim said in 2017 Harrison forcibly sexually assault her at his music studio, “Music In The Air” in the village of North Syracuse.

Harrison is known to have taught music and mentored youth in the greater Syracuse area for several years prior to this arrest.

If anyone has any information or believes they were also a victim of Mr. Harrison, they are asked to contact the New York State Police at 315-366-6000.