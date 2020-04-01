Syracuse-area restaurant to provide free meals to first responders and their families on Easter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many businesses and occupations are put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the job of being a first responder is more important than ever.
For their hard work during this difficult time, Joey’s and Pronto Joey’s Italian Restaurants in Syracuse are rewarding some of the men and women on the front lines with a free meal.
On their Facebook page, Joey’s Italian Restaurant posted a message offering a free dinner for four on Easter Sunday to the first 50 first responders that messaged the restaurant on Facebook.
The next morning the restaurant posted on Facebook, saying they reached their goal and will provide 200 meals to the 50 first responder families on Easter.
Joey’s posted another message on Facebook to anyone who wanted to help during the pandemic. The restaurant is encouraging those who can to call and purchase a $50 gift card for their Family Meal Pak Menu. If a gift card is purchased, Joey’s will give it to a first responder family on the waiting list, and they will be able to order a free meal for a future date.
For their free meal, Joey’s Italian Restaurant is offering first responders a choice of roast pork loin, Virginia baked ham or chicken riggies with vodka sauce.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NewsChannel 9 goes inside the deep cleaning of 1 essential business trying to keep its workers safe
- Will COVID-19 impact the food supply chain in the US?
- WATCH: Clouds return tonight, but it stays dry
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Struggling businesses must keep their workforce to receive federal assistance
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App