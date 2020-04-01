Syracuse-area restaurant to provide free meals to first responders and their families on Easter

In this image released by the MTA New York City Transit, New York City firefighters descend a staircase into a subway station in New York, Friday, March 27, 2020. Officials say a New York City subway driver was killed and several other people were injured early Friday in a train fire that is being investigated as a crime. (Marc A. Hermann/MTA New York City Transit via AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While many businesses and occupations are put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, the job of being a first responder is more important than ever.

For their hard work during this difficult time, Joey’s and Pronto Joey’s Italian Restaurants in Syracuse are rewarding some of the men and women on the front lines with a free meal.

On their Facebook page, Joey’s Italian Restaurant posted a message offering a free dinner for four on Easter Sunday to the first 50 first responders that messaged the restaurant on Facebook.

The next morning the restaurant posted on Facebook, saying they reached their goal and will provide 200 meals to the 50 first responder families on Easter.

Joey’s posted another message on Facebook to anyone who wanted to help during the pandemic. The restaurant is encouraging those who can to call and purchase a $50 gift card for their Family Meal Pak Menu. If a gift card is purchased, Joey’s will give it to a first responder family on the waiting list, and they will be able to order a free meal for a future date.

For their free meal, Joey’s Italian Restaurant is offering first responders a choice of roast pork loin, Virginia baked ham or chicken riggies with vodka sauce.

