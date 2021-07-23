Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival back in action celebrating their 50th anniversary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The AmeriCU Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival returned to Columbus Circle for its 50th anniversary after the city went a year without the highly acclaimed craft show.

The juried event brings artists from all across the country to Syracuse to show off their artwork, and is the longest-running festival in downtown Syracuse.

David Winigrad is one of the artists who traveled from Philadelphia for the show. This was his first time coming to the festival to showcase his Contemporary Whirligigs. He’s been creating the unique pieces for about seven years, and said it was hard to adapt to selling his products online during the pandemic.

“Meeting people and seeing people in person for the first time in 15 or 18 months is just so gratifying you know we’ve been we’re kind of introverts, to begin with artists, but we’ve been locked up too long and we need to get out and be among people and get the reaction they have to our work when they see it in person,” he said.

Winigrad showed his work alongside 129 other artists, including Syracuse native Frank Westfall who has been showing his leatherwork at the festival for 47 of the 50 years the festival has been going on.

Westfall owns a brick-and-mortar shop in Syracuse called Middle Earth Leather Works and has been creating leather artwork since 1975.

He says while the pandemic gave him time to continue creating art from home, he’s glad to be back interacting with people in person again, even adding that you have to smell and feel leather to really experience it.

That in-person experience with art is what kept festival-goer Bryan Tolone from coming back year after year.

“We always do, even when we were living in Florida if we came up in the summer we always made it a point because there’s a particular artist that’s not here anymore we used to buy paintings, originals from her,” Tolone said.

The Downtown Committee of Syracuse helped to put the event on and communication director, Alice Maggiore said the event is more than just a festival for the Syracuse community.

“So it’s been said that downtown Syracuse is the stage on which we celebrate our community and of course arts and culture is a big proponent on that so this weekend allows us to share to show off not only the artist but also what this community what makes this community a community,” she said.

The map of street closures can be found below:

The festival continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.