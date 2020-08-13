Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival gets national recognition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The AmeriCU Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival has gotten some national recognition.

The festival is being honored as one of the top art shows in the entire United States.

They were recognized by Sunshine Artist Magazine. The trade publication put the annual event 84th out of 200 best in the nation.

The rankings are based on input from participating artists.

Since the distinction comes from the artists themselves, our team is very proud to earn this recognition. While we are disappointed that we couldn’t physically be together to enjoy the festival and family-friendly atmosphere this past July… Merike Treier — Executive Director of the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Inc.

This year’s event went virtual due to the pandemic. Organizers look forward to its 50th anniversary in July of 2021.