SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weekend events, part of the Syracuse Arts Week, will close streets in Downtown Syracuse from July 29 to July 31.

The AmeriCU Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival and the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival will draw thousands of visitors to the city, and road closures are expected to accommodate the festivities.

Wondering what those festivals are? Check out our articles on the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival and the AmeriCU Arts and Crafts Festival.

Street Closures

For the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival

6 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the morning of Sunday, July 31 100 block of West Water Street between Clinton Street and Salina Street

1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the morning of Sunday, July 31 Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street

1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the morning of Sunday, July 31 200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street will become two way with no parking along the north curb



For the AmeriCU Arts and Crafts Festival