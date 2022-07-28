SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two weekend events, part of the Syracuse Arts Week, will close streets in Downtown Syracuse from July 29 to July 31.
The AmeriCU Syracuse Arts and Crafts Festival and the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival will draw thousands of visitors to the city, and road closures are expected to accommodate the festivities.
Wondering what those festivals are? Check out our articles on the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival and the AmeriCU Arts and Crafts Festival.
Street Closures
For the Northeast Jazz and Wine Festival
- 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the morning of Sunday, July 31
- 100 block of West Water Street between Clinton Street and Salina Street
- 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the morning of Sunday, July 31
- Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street
- Erie Boulevard West, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street
- 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the morning of Sunday, July 31
- 200 block of West Water Street, between Clinton Street and Franklin Street will become two way with no parking along the north curb
For the AmeriCU Arts and Crafts Festival
- 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 through the morning of Sunday, July 31
- 300 and 400 blocks of Montgomery Street, from East Fayette Street to Madison Street
- 200 and 300 blocks of East Jefferson Street, from South Warren Street to South State Street
- 200 and 300 blocks of East Onondaga Street, from South State Street to South Warren Street
- 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30
- 200 block of Montgomery Street, from Washington Street to Fayette Street will be partially closed