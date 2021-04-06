Syracuse Auto Expo announces 2022 return

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers for the Syracuse Auto Expo announced on Tuesday that the show will roll in to town in February 2022.

After having to postpone due to the pandemic, dates for next year have been set. The 23rd annual Charity Preview will be on February 9, 2022 and the Auto Expo will run from February 10 through the 13.

SADA President and SADA Charity Preview Co-Chair Rich Burritt said, “Our team has spent the last few months planning an Auto Show we hoped would happen in September 2021. We take great pride in producing an event that has become so important to the people, businesses, and charities of Syracuse and Central New York. Because of the uncertainty of events in September, we’ve decided to return to our original show dates in February of 2022.”

The 2022 Charity Preview will benefit 14 charities:

AccessCNY

Crouse Health Foundation

David’s Refuge, Inc.

Food Bank of Central New York

Hospice of Central New York

Huntington Family Centers, Inc.

Launch CNY

Make-A-Wish of Central New York

Maureen’s Hope Foundation, Inc.

Meals on Wheels of Syracuse, NY, Inc.

Silver Fox Adult Day Center

The Centers at St. Camillus & Affiliate Integrity Home Care Services

The Learning Place

YMCA of Greater Syracuse

The goal is to raise over $350,000 for these charities in 2022.

The Syracuse Auto Expo is one of the oldest shows in the U.S., debuting in 1907. The only other year the show was postponed was in 1945 during World War II.