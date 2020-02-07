Syracuse Auto Expo brings latest in automotive technology to the Oncenter

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Auto Expo opened to the public on Thursday, and more than 300 vehicles are taking over Downtown Syracuse this weekend!

Central New Yorkers can experience the latest in automotive technology, efficiency, safety, plus comfort and style for work or leisure.

“They’re able to do it in a very low-pressure way. There’s no selling that takes place at the auto show, so it’s just a good outreach for people to be able to see the new models, new features,” said Mark Walker, a sales and leasing consultant at Honda City.

On Saturday afternoon, keep an eye out for local wines and craft beers at the expo and on Sunday, a family four-pack of tickets will cost you $20.

