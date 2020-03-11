Syracuse Auto Expo Charity Preview raises more than $315K for charities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’ve learned how much money is headed to local charities, thanks to those who attended this year’s Syracuse Auto Expo Charity Preview.

The 15 participating charities and organizations received their checks on Tuesday.

The annual charity preview rolls into town every February ahead of the Auto Expo, giving folks a jump start on the newest vehicles and local charities thousands of dollars to help their cause.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9