Syracuse Auto Expo kicks off

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Auto Expo is parked back at the Oncenter. It’s one of the oldest cars shows in the country and hundreds of vehicles are on display for people to see, as well as all the latest in driving technology.

The show switched gears on Wednesday night for charity preview that raised money for local non-profits.

It was the 22nd year and counting for the charity preview

“It is wonderful to see the event grow. I came to the very first event and it was a very small gathering right outside these doors and we did much of the same things. We got together, looked at nice cars and ate food, but it was a really small gathering. But it has really grown to be quite something and to have over 2,000 people and raise $300,000 in one evening for local non-for profits is fantastic,” said Jim Barr, Vice President and General Manager of Crest Dealerships.

Those who bought a ticket chose the charity they wanted the money to go toward and 16 charities in total will benefit from the event.

The Auto Expo runs through Sunday.

