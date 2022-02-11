SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The second day of the Syracuse Auto Expo wrapped up Friday night as attendees roamed the ballroom of The OnCenter to get a closer look at some of the top new makes and models.

A loyal event attendee, Nick Agrippino normally finds his next car to buy at the Auto Expo, but this year is different. He said he won’t be purchasing a new car until next year because of ongoing shortages.

“Well first of all there’s not a lot of selection on the lots when you drive by it’s pretty much empty.” Nick agrippino

The reason for those empty lots? Honda Civic sales consultant Mark Walker said it’s a combination of issues.

“Well you got three factors, you got a microchip shortage, you got ships with parts on them waiting to go through ports and you’ve also got a transportation issue with the trucking,” Walker said.

Walker’s best advice to people in the market for a new car is to start your search early.

“Definitely start early if you’re in a lease vehicle I would recommend starting at least six months before your lease is ending to start to look for cars,” Walker said.

That’s advice Agrippino is taking, hoping to find what he wants and then wait it out.

“See how it develops and see how the deals are and see if there are any rebates or if the prices are at least going to stabilize nothing ever goes down just how much more are they going to go up,” Agrippino said.

So he can eventually drive away in the car of his dreams without breaking the bank.

All of the proceeds from the event will benefit 14 local charities with a goal of raising $300,000.

The Auto Expo continues Saturday and Sunday. For more information on times and tickets click here.