SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fehlman Brothers Automotive, located at 116 S Midler Ave, Syracuse, was named a AAA Best in Auto Repair 2022, according to AAA. Fehlman Brothers also took home the silver award among medium-sized facilities across the entire country.

The award that recognizes the “best of the best” automotive repair shops, Fehlman Brothers received recognition alongside only one of eight in the country among AAA’s 7,000 Approved Repair facilities across North America that prove excellence for the industry.

In order to be considered for the award, shops across the country are nominated based on certain AAA criteria which include maintaining the AAA Approved Auto Repair program standards and requirements, keeping a customer satisfaction rate of at least 95%, and showing a presence to their communities and the industry.

Bob Prendergast, senior business advisor for AAA Western and Central New York spoke about the outstanding quality of the Syracuse automotive shop. He said, “A fantastic statistic is that the Fehlman Brothers had almost 700 customer satisfaction surveys come back with about a 98% approval rating. Way off the charts!”

Fehlman Bros. Automotive being a staple since 1929, Mark Ellsworth bought the business in 2010 and says his staff is dedicated to serving locals’ automobiles. When AAA asked what the award meant to him, he replied, “it tells me that my guys are doing a good job. I’m pretty proud of the team we have and the staff we have here.”

Shops must undergo a series of inspections performed by a AAA service specialist in order to earn AAA Approved Auto Repair designation. Ellsworth confirms this qualification brings satisfaction to his company when he said, “I like the partnership with AAA – I appreciate it, it definitely benefits our business.”