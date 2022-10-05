SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A $1.48 million federal grant was awarded to the City of Syracuse from the U.S. Department of Justice, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Wednesday, October 5.

The grant will be used to reduce violence under the Community-Based Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI).

According to Mayor Walsh, Syracuse is only one of 53 communities in the nation to receive this award.

This program, coordinated by the Mayor’s Office to Reduce Gun Violence, will include initiatives in the five following areas:

Community mobilization

Social intervention

Opportunity provision

Organizational change

Suppression

The grant will include street intervention by credible neighborhood messengers, the creation of case management, more support in education, crime reduction initiatives and an increase in job training and work support.

This grant will help expand the infrastructure needed to enhance community safety and strengthen our neighborhoods. We want Syracuse to be a national model for how a city can successfully turn back community-based violence. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Mayor Walsh extended his thanks to the Department of Justice and federal partners for their support to Syracuse in helping to reduce violence.

The Mayor’s Office will work with the following key stakeholders to make this initiative possible:

City-County Coalition to Reduce Gun Violence

Syracuse Police Department

Syracuse City School District

Street Addiction Institute

Mothers Against Gun Violence

Goodlife Foundation

and more

$100 million is awarded to communities across the U.S. to reduce violence and crime and Syracuse’s $1.4 million was a part of that. Click here to see the full U.S. Department of Justice’s Award announcement.