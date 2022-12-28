Two glasses of champagne toasting in the nigh with lights bokeh, glitter and sparks on the background

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?

There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more.

Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list of bars in Syracuse that’ll be hosting while ringing in the new year.

Keep in mind, you will need to buy tickets for most events, with the expectation that they are on a first come first served basis.

News Year’s Eve Parties at bars in Syracuse

SKY Armory

SKY Armory is a venue space in downtown Syracuse that hosts weddings and parties and this year they are throwing together a New Year’s Eve Party!

This year includes the following:

Hors d’oeuvres & Dinner Stations

Desserts

4 Hour Open Bar

Midnight Toast

Dancing with Silver Arrow Band

Tickets range from $130-155.

The party starts at 8:00p.m. and ends at 1:00 a.m.

Get tickets here

Marriott Downtown Syracuse

Marriott in downtown Syracuse is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve party with a theme of Mardi Gras this year!

Transport yourself to Bourbon Street and ring in the new year by wearing some Mardi Gras flair and walk the purple carpet.

This year includes the following:

The largest lineup of bands ever assembled for a New Year’s party in Syracuse with Hard Promises, The Barndogs, Prime Time Horns, Los Blancos and Just Joe

Casino games

Lobby entertainers

5-hour open bar, and dinner included

The Barndogs band will play in the Finger Lakes Ballroom, Hard Promises in the Persian Terrace and Prime Time Horns in the Grand Ballroom. Los Blancos will rock in the lobby for cocktail hour, and Just Joe in the Cavalier Bar.

Ballroom ticket choice is for dinner only, and all tickets are all access to all areas before and after dinner. Plus, if you plan for a table of 10 you can save.

For additional information including, seating requests, general questions or assistance email at: Lindsey.Cole@marriott.com

Tickets range from $215 per person and $2000 for a group of 20.

The party starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 12:30 a.m.

Get tickets here

Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub

Coleman’s is always a great place for a fun party! This year their NYE party returns with a special DJ, food, and music all night long.

This year includes the following:

5 hour open bar

DJ set

Hors D’oeuvres

Tickets are $90 per person.

The party starts at 9:00 p.m. and ends at 2:00 a.m.

Get tickets here

Crowne Plaza Syracuse

If you’re looking for a place to stay and to have your NYE dinner and drinks, the Crowne Plaza in Syracuse is offering special packages on New Year’s.

Plus, all packages include complimentary parking.

This year, NYE packages include:

Wine and Dine – $282.05

– Includes overnight guestroom with dinner for two in the Weighlock Lounge (Appetizer, 2 entrees, shared dessert and a bottle of wine)

– Includes overnight guestroom with dinner for two in the Weighlock Lounge (Appetizer, 2 entrees, shared dessert and a bottle of wine) Park, Party and Stay – $282.05

– Includes overnight guestroom, shuttle to and from downtown NYE celebration of your choice, breakfast for two New Year’s Day, and a late check out at 2:00 p.m.

– Includes overnight guestroom, shuttle to and from downtown NYE celebration of your choice, breakfast for two New Year’s Day, and a late check out at 2:00 p.m. Sweet Escape – $208.68

– Includes overnight guestroom with dessert and a choice of Red, White or Sparking wine delivered to your room.

All package prices include all fees and tax.

The hotel check-in opens at 3:00 p.m. and checkout is January 1 at 12:00 p.m.

Get tickets here

The Fitz

The 1920’s speakeasy bar that has it all is holding a ‘Glitz and Glam’ New Year’s party this year. Anyone who wants to come dressed glamorous, can visit The Fitz in the basement of restaurant Oh My Darling.

This year includes the following:

4-Hour Open Bar from 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m,

Midnight Champagne Toast

Appetizer stations

Live music by Zahyia and Benevolent Mischief

Tickets are $110 per person.

The party starts at 8:00 p.m. and ends around 1:00 a.m.

Get tickets here

Three Lives

Three Lives is a cool and trendy gamer inspired bar that includes arcade games and game inspired drinks. This year they are hosting a NYE party with a strict dress code: all black attire.

This year includes the following:

Live music from DJ ET

Dark Wave, Synth Wave & House atmosphere

New Shadow Elixirs for purchase to match the all black theme

Free champagne toast at midnight for all patrons inside Three Lives

If you wear all black, you can get in for $5 but anyone not wearing all black has to pay $10. Shoe color doesn’t count.

The party starts at 8:00 p.m. and ends at 2:00 a.m.

Wunderbar

Wunderbar is a LGBTQ+ friendly bar downtown that celebrate queerness and hosts epic parties with Syracuse Drag Queens.

If you want to spend a fabulous night at an epic party, Wunderbar’s “Golden Affair” New Year’s Eve party is for you.

This year includes the following:

An unforgettable evening of glitz and glam hosted by the lustrous lady Ms. Dusty Boxx

Music all night long from DJ Shaykey

A glass of champagne for a Midnight Toast

Tickets are $20 before December 30, and $25 at the door per person.

The party starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 2:00 a.m.

Get tickets here

Salt City Bar

If you’re looking for some great drinks, a fun party and are on a budget, Salt City Bar is the NYE party for you.

The bar is hosting their own free NYE party first come first serve at Salt City Bar in the Salt City Market.

Guests can have a drink and listen to live music from Stephen Mullane & Ashley Cox.

Tickets are $15 per person.

The party starts at 8:00 p.m. and ends after midnight.

Get tickets here

Maxwells

Looking for a high-energy packed New Year’s Eve party? Maxwells is the place to go. If you want to dress up or go out casual, there’s no judgement there.

This year includes the following:

Music from DJ Dave,

Open bar package

2 large bars

2 rad rooms for dancing or chilling

Complimentary Champagne Toast @ midnight ball drop on all TV’s

Tickets are $81.55 per person.

The party starts at 9:00 p.m. and ends at 1:00 a.m.

Get tickets here

Margarita’s After Dark

Dress to impress. Margarita’s After Dark, a nightlife experience for the Syracuse community, will be hosting a New Year’s Eve party from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Margarita’s After Dark brand-new fully renovated extension of the restaurant Margarita’s Mexican Cantina, located in Armory Square.

“We hope to bring a big city feel to Syracuse,” said Sebastian Ramirez, Marketing and Entertainment Director for Margarita’s Mexican Cantina.

The party will include:

Bottle service tables

Dj Boy Boy

Prices include:

Pre-sale Tickets: $20

VIP Skip the Line: $10 (add-on)

VIP Bottle Service: $500

“We’re really excited to bring this new extension of the restaurant to all of our loyal customers, we truly appreciate every one of you for stopping into Margarita’s for the past few years. We hope to see you in 2023!” Ramirez added.

Get tickets here

Talking Cursive Brewing Company

For parents that want to have a night out but will be too tired to stay out till midnight, this is the party for you.

No need to spend a lot of money on tickets as this event is free and open to the public. They will ring in the new year early at 8:30 p.m. and close out 2022 at 9:00 p.m.

The party starts at 12:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

Green Lakes Lanes

Looking for a fun and kid friendly New Year’s Eve party? Then Green Lakes Lanes NYE party is a great option for you.

This year is their first annual New Year’s Eve party, and they are celebrating with bowling, contests, prizes and more!

This year includes the following:

Cosmic Bowling

Contests/Prizes

Snack Station including Riggies, Wings, Pizzas, along with some other favorites

Tickets are $50 per person, or you can rent your own lane for $250.

The party starts at 9:00 p.m. and ends at 1:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets, call Green Lakes Lanes at (315) 637-6000.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Another great option for a kid friendly New Year’s Eve party is the Rosamond Gifford Zoo!

The event is free to zoo members and to zoo admission.

This year includes the follow:

A dance party

Noisemakers

Sparkling juice “toast”

Countdown and ball drop at noon

The festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with a dance party and fun photo ops in the zoo’s banquet room.

The first 1,000 guests will receive complimentary party hats and horns from the Zoo’s partnership with Tops Markets.

At 11:45 a.m., revelers will receive their free drinks and head to the zoo courtyard for the noon ball drop countdown. Guests are free to explore the zoo after the party.