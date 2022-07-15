SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 140 soldiers based in Syracuse are heading to Germany to help train Ukrainian military personnel.

The soldiers are assigned to the New York Army National Guard 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will replace the Florida Army National Guard 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Gator.

Troops in Task Force Gator have been training Ukrainian personnel since November 2021 — first at the Combat Training Center-Yavboriv near Lviv in western Ukraine, and then in Germany after February 2022. The training is part of the Joint Multinational Group-Ukraine mission.

The Syracuse team will first train at Fort Bliss, Texas before heading to Germany and replacing the Joint Multinational Group-Ukraine in September 2022.

This is not the first time that members of the New York Army National Guard have sent soldiers to Ukraine. 220 soldiers were sent for a ten-month rotation in 2017 and were stationed at the Combat Training Center-Yavboriv. The team was headed by the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry, which is headquartered at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station and included soldiers from across New York.