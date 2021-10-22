Syracuse basketball fans excited to be back in the dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For the first time since February 2020, Syracuse basketball fans were allowed back in the Dome for tipoff!

The men’s and women’s teams had shooting and dunking contests, and a scrimmage. The fans were going wild! Johnny Lisi lives in the area and has been a Syracuse fan for a long time. “I haven’t been here since February of 2020 and it’s definitely different with the renovations, it’s so perfect.” Lisi was at the game with Aaron Tarquinio, who believes the season is going to be even more exciting. “It seems like we have a very good chance to make the tournament again this year, we have a really strong team with the new transfers.”

Dom Carroll plays basketball for Liverpool High School, so he’s passionate about the sport and Syracuse. “it’s exciting to see them, I saw them last year and it’s been a while since then, so I’m excited.”

The first game of the season is November 9th at the Dome against Lafayette College Leopards.