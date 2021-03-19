Syracuse basketball fans should expect game viewing to be cut short by state curfew at local restaurants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the Syracuse Orange take on San Diego State Friday in the NCAA Tournament, the 9:40 p.m. tip-off time will allow for only 80 minutes of viewing time at local bars and restaurants.

A curfew, by which all bars and restaurants need to shut down, has been in effect since November. In February, it was extended from 10 p.m. to the current 11 p.m.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon hasn’t been successful with his requests that New York York State either drop the curfew rule or make an exception for Onondaga County, which has had an infection rate at 1% or less for nearly one month, according to state data.

McMahon has said his county inspectors will not be enforcing the curfew, but the threat of the State Liquor Authority supersedes.

Shaughnessy’s Irish Pub at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown will shut down exactly at 11 p.m., as it did on St. Patrick’s Day, despite having customers leave.

“It means all customers out of the room. We have to close down,” says hotel general manager Fred Garbosky.

Before the 11 p.m. time, Shaugnessy’s expects a full-capacity crowd. Friday, the state is increasing the capacity for restaurants from 50% to 75%, which is about 150 people at the Downtown Syracuse pub.

As it had since last summer’s reopening, the pub has tables set up six feet apart, plexiglass between booths, and requires customers to follow state rules and wear masks when not seated.