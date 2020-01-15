Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia surprises Phoenix girls basketball team at ‘pink out’ event

PHOENIX, NY (WSYR-TV) — A “pink out” night was held during the Phoenix High School girls basketball game on Tuesday, to honor breast cancer survivors.

The Phoenix basketball community has been showing support all season long for one of their basketball moms who recently became cancer-free, and on Tuesday they got a huge assist.

Syracuse basketball star Tiana Mangakahia, who also battled breast cancer and is now cancer-free, surprised the Phoenix Firebirds with a visit on their “pink out” night.

“It’s a great honor to come out here and, you know, support people who have been through what I’ve been through. When I first heard about it, I was like, of course I’ll come. It wasn’t even a question,” Mangakahia said.

Tiana helped honor the mother who recently became cancer-free at Tuesday’s pink out.

