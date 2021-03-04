Syracuse becoming only eastern city with citizen redistricting; applications being accepted now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The City of Syracuse is taking applications through the end of March from anyone living in the city that wants to be part of its redistricting commission.

After a year-long campaign by Fairmaps CNY and Common Cause NY in November of 2019 the citizens of the City of Syracuse voted by over 75% to create a citizen led independent redistricting Commission.

Following multiple hearings and receiving public input in 2020 the Syracuse Common Council unanimously passed enabling legislation to change the Syracuse City Charter and put redistricting in the hands of the citizens. It also created the Syracuse City Redistricting Commission (SCRC).

The City Auditor is tasked with leading the process to select the 15 member commission.

“Well, it hasn’t been done. That’s the key. This is so unique for the city of Syracuse, and as I said, think about it, we’re the only city in all the cities East of the Mississippi that’s doing this,” says City Auditor Nader Maroun.

Initially eight eligible citizens will be chosen at random and they will then choose seven more members to round out the Commission in July based on demographic and geographic requirements of the Commission Legislation.

Maroun tells NewsChannel 9, “It’s much healthier when there’s been citizenry who have drawn the lines that people then run for and participate in their representation of serving the people. It makes logical sense.”

The 15 member commission will undertake a year-long process in 2022 of public engagement to draw the new District maps in Syracuse for the 2023 November elections.

“When you’re in politics people have an immediate need, pick up my trash, plow my street, but you also have to have the art of the long view. And the long view here is this will change the dynamic of people representation in our city, and in our community, that’s very healthy. It’s exciting,” says Maroun.

The application to become a candidate for the Commission can be found by clicking here.

Interested citizens must apply by March 31, 2021 to be eligible.