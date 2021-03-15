Syracuse begins free senior meal program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Getting food to those who need it most, the City of Syracuse launched its meal distribution program for seniors Monday.

Partnering with PEACE, Inc., the city will distribute meals to seniors at the Bob Cecile Community Center located at 174 West Seneca Turnpike, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Although our community centers are not yet back open, working with PEACE, Inc. to offer this meal opportunity is another positive step towards reconnecting with our seniors,” said Parks Commissioner Julie LaFave. “Their well-being is always at the forefront of our minds and we look forward to seeing them all soon.”

To be eligible, recipients must be 60 years of age or older with a few exceptions; spouses of recipients or a person with a disability living with a recipient are also eligible.

Pre-registration is required. To reserve a meal after March 15 call the center Monday through Friday between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 315-473-2678.

The program offers curbside pick-up service. Cars are asked to enter the parking lot from West Seneca Turnpike and proceed to the back of the building. Staff members will wait by the back door to deliver meals to car windows. Drivers can then exit on to Midland Avenue.

People who do not have a vehicle can also receive meals as long as they are pre-registered.

The pre-made meals menu will be a combination of frozen and fresh meals, and will feature grilled entrees, fresh fruit, vegetables, and 1% milk. A copy of the monthly menu can be found on PEACE, Inc.’s website at https://www.peace-caa.org/programs-services/seniors-services/senior-nutrition/seniorlunches/.

A suggested contribution of $3.50 per meal to PEACE, Inc. will be accepted. No recipient will be turned away due to an inability to contribute.