Syracuse Bishop on celebrating Easter amid pandemic; keeping the faith during life’s greatest storms

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As each day of the COVID-19 pandemic passes, our faith is continuing to be tested in more ways than one, especially in the middle of the most Holy Week on the Christian calendar.

“For me, the last three weeks have been a learning experience, a growing experience, cause even in my own life I’ve had to find myself adapting,” said Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Syracuse Catholic Diocese.

Along with many local leaders, Bishop Lucia has had to make tough decisions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the whole community.

“I’ve had to ask that even our churches not be open for prayer because I really need people to stay home, and that’s been a hard decision but I really think we’re at a crucial point in the fighting of this virus,” explained Bishop Lucia.

He encourages everyone to continue social distancing and to look at it simply, as a selfless way we can care and love our neighbors.

“I just think that’s a very practical thing that maybe this is also an occasion where we’re thinking about, and if we’re not feeling that great, maybe we have to just say ‘okay, maybe I need to stop thinking of myself all the time and think about well, how can I make life better for someone else,” said Bishop Lucia.

The Bishop says despite the challenges of this year’s Easter Weekend and Holy Week, it’s a call for each of us to pray, connect with one another and reflect.

For so many years, people have said to me when I was a priest, “Oh Father, it’s so hard to do Good Friday cause we have to work, we have to do this…” Well, this year, we don’t! It’s that opportunity for us to step back, and to really go to that, as Jesus would say, go to that out-of-the-way place, and just to really pray, to reflect. Bishop Lucia, Syracuse Catholic Diocese

Keeping the faith during life’s greatest storms.

NewsChannel 9 will broadcast the celebration of Easter Mass from the Syracuse Diocese at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.