Syracuse Boys and Girls Club one of 18 ‘pop-up’ vaccine clinics next week

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Boys and Girls Club on Hamilton Street in Syracuse will be the site of one of 18 pop-up community outreach COVID vaccine clinics held in New York next week.

The clinic will be held in Syracuse on Wednesday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In a news release, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, “These sites have allowed us to reach our hard-hit communities and to address the skepticism around the vaccine, and they have been instrumental in making the vaccine distribution more equitable. Our collaboration with local leaders and organizations is proof of just how important these voices are in their respective communities, and we will continue to work with them until every New Yorker has access to the vaccine.”

Participation in the pop-up vaccine clinics is arranged in advance through outreach by the community groups partnering with the state on the clinic.