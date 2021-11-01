Syracuse breaks record for warmest June through October

Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse just ended its warmest October on record but more impressive is the string of warm months we’ve had from the beginning of the summer months and ending on Halloween.

Syracuse also experienced its warmest June through October stretch on record.

The average temperature during those five months came out to be 69.1° which is about 6.4° above normal. That’s pretty far above normal for any one month, perhaps two months in a row but to string that kind of warmth out five full months is quite impressive!

This nearly half-year slice of warmth was built on some remarkable monthly accomplishments:

3rd Warmest June

Warmest August

9th Warmest September

Warmest October

Only July failed to crack into the Top Ten of warmest months but still managed an average temperature .6 ° above normal.

June through October 2021 was warmer than the previous record holder, 2005, by 1.4°.

To look at the last five months from a different perspective, 114 out of the last 153 days have had average temperatures above normal, or a 75% clip! Only 9 out of the last 61 days have been below normal.

This warmth seems to fit a pattern of a warming climate that is showing up in our new ‘normals’ The months of June through October all show increases in their average temperatures from over the past decade when the new 30-year averages were calculated.