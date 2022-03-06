SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Syracuse broke the record high temperatures Sunday morning. The old record was 67 degrees set back in 1946 and that was broken by Noon.

As of 1 pm Syracuse had risen to 73 degrees and could go a couple degrees higher than this before the day is done.

The normal date for the first 70 degree reading in Syracuse is March 30th. Last year the first 70 degree day came on March 11th and the earliest 70 degree day in a year is January 8th 2008!

Official records in Syracuse go back to 1902.

Gusty, perhaps damaging, winds will accompany a change to colder weather later in the day.