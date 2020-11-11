Syracuse broadcast icon retires

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – WSYR-TV NewsChannel 9 announced Wednesday that after more than 50 years in broadcasting, and 44 years at NewsChannel 9, Hall of Fame News Anchor Rod Wood is retiring. His last day will be November 18th. “Rod Wood: A Celebration,” an hour-long special looking back at his career will air on November 18th, at 7 p.m.

VP and General Manager of WSYR-TV Syracuse Bill Evans said, “What a remarkable accomplishment…Rod spending five-plus decades in broadcasting in the Syracuse market. The people he’s helped, the viewers he’s impacted in a positive and professional way on NewsChannel 9 for over 44 years. He truly is the Dean of Central New York broadcasters. There will never be another like him and I am truly grateful for what he has done for this community, the station, and our business. ”

Rod joined NewsChannel 9 in 1976 after a ten-year career at the former WHEN-TV and Radio. Prior to that Rod worked at WNDR Radio and WOLF Radio.

A father of five and grandfather of ten, Rod is a US Army Veteran. In the Army, he was a member of the 504th Military Police Battalion during the Berlin Wall and Cuban Missile Crisis.

He and Carrie Lazarus were partnered at the anchor desk for over 30 years. That’s one of the longest tenures of any anchor team in American broadcast history. Recognizing that accomplishment, they were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rod continued his broadcasting career for the last five years co-anchoring the news each night with Christie Casciano. During his storied career, Rod has also been part of numerous awards that include New York State Broadcasters Association, Associated Press, and the Edward R. Murrow Awards. He is also a former president of the Syracuse Press Club and was elected to the Syracuse Press Club Wall of Distinction.