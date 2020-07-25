Syracuse Brunch Fest gives local businesses a chance to showcase their mouth-watering dishes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Feast your eyes on brunch; breakfast pizza, pop tarts and crepes were just some of the mouth watering treats offered at the first Syracuse Brunch Fest!

Hosted by Cedarvale Maple Company on Pleasant Valley Road, the brunch fest offered local businesses a chance to showcase some of their amazing brunch-related dishes.

Mike Spicer, Cedarvale Maple Company’s CEO, said, “Being a small business owner myself, and all of the other Syracuse businesses that are so delicious and so many good businesses throughout our city. It’s just so hard during this time so, I wanted to do my part and try and give back to some of the other businesses and collaborate with them, and I thought this would be a fun way to do it.”

Saturday’s event ran from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Cedarvale Maple Company hopes to be back for another Brunch Fest in 2021.