Syracuse business owner grateful to see customers on Small Business Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While some went to the big box stores for Black Friday, this weekend is all about Small Business Saturday. And though some Central New York businesses did not see the typical turnout, others have seen a steady stream of customers.

At Sweet on Chocolate in Armory Square, the owner is grateful for the customers who are coming to his shop, even in the middle of the pandemic.

“Well, there’s less people downtown. Bars and restaurants aren’t open,” Mazzoni said.

The closure of indoor dining and bars comes with parts of Onondaga County being in the Orange Zone, declared by New York State. Still, people like Mazzoni are appreciative to get the chance to open their doors at all.

“It’s a very difficult time and business for us has changed too, but fortunately for us, you know just by the luck of the draw,” Mazzoni said. “Really, we haven’t been affected as badly as some.”

Which is why Mazzoni is stressing the importance of buying local, for his business and others in the community.

“Losing some customers every day can really take a toll, and unfortunately, we’ve had to see some businesses pack up and that’s really sad. Shopping local and shopping small is so important,” Mazzoni said. “You’re reinvesting your dollars right back into the community that you love and live in. I understand that it’s not something that you can always do, but when you can it’s so greatly appreciated.”

It’s the busiest time of year for Mazzoni and he said it could be daunting to compare this year’s sales to last year’s. But, he’s holding onto hope loyal customers are still going to show up.

“I think that we’re still going to have a great holiday season because, at the end of the day, we’re just playing with chocolate around here. We’re just here doing the best we can trying to make sure everyone who comes in has a full case of chocolate to look at and pick and choose from, and we’re just going to keep on keeping on,” Mazzoni said.

If you didn’t get out for Small Business Saturday, you could always write a positive review for the business, tell your friends or family about the place, or follow them on social media. If the business has a newsletter, you could join the mailing list, too.