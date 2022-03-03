SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Angela Wright is the new owner of 1543 South Salina Street, which used to house Able Medical Transport.

“We want to open it up as well as clear out the property in the back to get the real vision of how much parking and space can be out there,” Wright said.

It’s 10,000 square feet of commercial space that she hopes will provide an opportunity with changes coming to Interstate 81.

“I was hoping that small businesses can come in here that’s related to the I-81 project. Sub-contractors need a place to be,” Wright said. “Also training. It’s very important people are prepared.”

When the viaduct was created, it meant the end of a neighborhood, the 15th Ward – neighbors felt then they didn’t have a voice. Charles Pierce-El lived through it and has lived in the neighborhood his whole life. He’s inspired but Wright’s initiative.

“It’s very important because she, she’s setting the stage to where she’s letting young people know that they can get involved and get something and do something if they stay and work hard for it,” said Pierce-El.

Wright not only owns the one next door and another property down South Salina Street. She said this type of ownership is a part of her dream and vision to revitalize the southside neighborhood she grew up in.

“We’re hoping that we can have a restaurant, you know, a rooftop lounge, a coffee shop. Those things contribute to the overall growth of the community,” Wright said.

She sees a bright future for the Southside and hopes this inspires others to invest in their neighborhood.

Wright said major renovation work would begin this spring.