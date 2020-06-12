SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voltage Video Games, a locally-owned business in downtown Syracuse, announced it will reopen on Saturday, June 13, after merchandise was stolen about two weeks ago.
During the first night of Black Lives Matter protests in Syracuse, some people turned violent and a few local businesses were broken into and merchandise was stolen.
Voltage Video Games was one of the businesses that suffered losses from the looters, and they were considering closing their doors for good.
However the community showed support for Voltage Video Games, donating to a GoFundMe, and the gaming store announced via Facebook that they would be reopening on Saturday, June 13.
Besides their downtown Syracuse location, Voltage Video Games also operates a Manlius location, and both stores will be open with reduced hours on Saturday.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse business reopening after looters stole merchandise weeks ago
- Most dramatic landscape on Lake Ontario: Chimney Bluffs
- Selkirk Lighthouse in Pulaski still active
- Can COVID-19 blood plasma prevent coronavirus infections?
- How To Online Shop For Swimsuits
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App