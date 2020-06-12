Syracuse business reopening after looters stole merchandise weeks ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Voltage Video Games, a locally-owned business in downtown Syracuse, announced it will reopen on Saturday, June 13, after merchandise was stolen about two weeks ago.

During the first night of Black Lives Matter protests in Syracuse, some people turned violent and a few local businesses were broken into and merchandise was stolen.

Voltage Video Games was one of the businesses that suffered losses from the looters, and they were considering closing their doors for good.

However the community showed support for Voltage Video Games, donating to a GoFundMe, and the gaming store announced via Facebook that they would be reopening on Saturday, June 13.

Besides their downtown Syracuse location, Voltage Video Games also operates a Manlius location, and both stores will be open with reduced hours on Saturday.

