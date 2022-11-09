SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Syracuse will be competing in the Hot Wheels Legends Tour on Facebook Live.

Syracuse resident Rob Freeman and his 1956 Volkswagen Beetle will compete in the Global Semi-Final on Thursday, November 10.

This year is the fifth year of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, hosted in El Segundo, California, and it is a global search for the next fan-made custom car to be made into a Hot Wheels die-cast.

The Global Semi-Final will start at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 10, and the Global Grand Finale will happen at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 12.

Freeman made it to the top 24 and if he makes it past the semi-finals, he will compete in the Global Grand Finale presented from Jay Leno’s Garage on Saturday, November 12.

During the Facebook live, there will be live judging from a panel of celebrities and top motorsport athletes including Elana Scherr, John Perly Huffman, Hannah Maloof, Matt Gabe and Dwayne Vance.

The winner with the most EPIC build will be crowned the 2022 Hot Wheel Legends Tour winner and immortalized as an official 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast vehicle.

“With entries from the United States to Malaysia and everything in between, the Global Semi Final is going to be a nail-biter,” said Ted Wu, Vice President, Global Head of Design for

Vehicles, Mattel. “This is the fifth year of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour and I continue to be

blown away by the dedication and creativity these builders put into their passion projects. This

Tour proves that car culture, however different in each city or country, has the power to bring

people together, no matter where they are from. I can’t wait to see which of these amazing

entries make it to the Global Grand Finale and become the next official Hot Wheels die-cast

car.”

The 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Semi-Finalists include:

• 2015 Proton Suprima S – Nilai Seremban, Malaysia

• 2003 Toyota Hilux – Shimotsuma, Japan

• 1969 Buick Riviera – Los Angeles, California, USA

• 1987 Mitsubishi Jeep Ratrod – Pozorrubio, Pangasinan, Philippines

• 1998 Nissan 240SX S14 SE – Miami, Florida, USA

• 1974 Mini GT – Punta Arenas, Chile

• 1978 Porsche 928 – Dallas, Texas, USA

• Raptor Buggy – Mt Maunganui, New Zealand

• 1973 Toyota Celica ST – Windsor, Ontario, Canada

• 1980 C3 Corvette – Pajęczno, Poland

• 1992 Autozam Scrum – Beaumont, Texas, USA

• 1976 VW Puma GTE – Saarbrücken, Germany

• 1956 VW Beetle – Syracuse, New York, USA

• 1963 Ford Anglia 105e – Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

• “Phoenix” (1971 Plymouth Duster sport coupe “twister” merged with 2009 Dodge

Charger SRT8 Super Bee) – Mexico City, Mexico

• 1968 VW Beetle – Atlanta, Georgia, USA

• 1931 Dodge Rat Rod – Detroit, Michigan, USA

• 1962 Beetle – Bandung, Indonesia

• 2011 Kart 1000cc – Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

• 2017 Radio Flyer – San Tan Valley, Arizona, USA

• 1927 Wayne Ford School Bus – Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas, USA

• 1974 Mini Clubman Panel Van – New South Wales, Australia

• 1969 International CO1800 – Corning, California, USA

• Nissan Skyline R33 1JZ non VVTI – Barcelona, Spain

The Hot Wheels Legends Tour is made possible in partnership with Walmart, Dickies and Presenting Sponsor, Mobil 1.

To learn more about the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, you can visit their website.