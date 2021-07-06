Syracuse carjacking ends in N. Syracuse foot pursuit

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The North Syracuse Police Department is urging residents to check their cars and property if they live in the area of Lawrence Avenue North to Lincoln Avenue.

This morning there was a reported robbery, carjacking, in the City of Syracuse where approximately 8 individuals stole a car at gunpoint. A short time later the stolen vehicle was found in the Village of North Syracuse near Elaine Ave. and Pleasant Ave. pic.twitter.com/4Q7C4zLfT2 — North Syracuse Police Department (@NSyracusePD) July 6, 2021

NSPD announced Tuesday morning that eight individuals stole a car at gunpoint in the City of Syracuse, dumping it in the Village of North Syracuse near Elaine Avenue and Pleasant Avenue. The suspects were apprehended, some hiding behind houses on the 400 block of Lawrence Ave.

While police say there is no concern for public safety, if you find something missing, NSPD encourages you to call 315-425-2333.