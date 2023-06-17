SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse locals came out Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth ahead the official federal holiday on Monday, June 19.

The “Victory Parade” kicked off at the Dunbar Center in downtown Syracuse at 11:00 a.m. A “Miss Juneteenth” pageant in Clinton Square followed the parade.

Niamani Eiland, who placed fourth in the pageant, discussed what Juneteenth means to her as a day of representation for the Black community.

“Juneteenth represents the day that we finally became free, and we got to be ourselves and we got to represent ourselves as black people and our community,” Eiland said.

Other festivities taking place in Clinton Square include musical performances, food and games.

The streets surronding Clinton Square will be closed until Sunday morning. This includes parts Clinton Street, Erie Boulevard West and West Water Street.