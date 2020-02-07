Syracuse celebrating National Wear Red Day

Closings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York is celebrating National Wear Red Day on Friday to help raise awareness and funds for cardiovascular disease.

The American Heart Association with the Go Red for Women Movement have thanked the CNY businesses, organizations and schools for “going red” to support National Wear Red Day.

In Syracuse, representatives from AHA and St. Joseph’s Health joined the City of Syracuse and Onondaga County to celebrate the day.

“Our goal today is that you help us break the silence and change the tide about the devastating impact heart disease is having on our families, our communities and on women in particular,” said Go Red for Women chairwoman Kate Rolf. “One in three. That’s the price women pay for cardiovascular disease. One in three women will die of cardiovascular disease. That’s a third of our mothers, sisters and friends. It’s time to change this fact.”

Heart disease is the number one killer in women, according to the press release from the American Heart Association.

There are 11 buildings and landmarks in Syracuse that will light up red, or display red decorations, to help spread the message for National Wear Red Day.

  • Barclay Damon Tower
  • Crouse Hospital Clocktower
  • KeyBank
  • Loretto
  • National Grid
  • Onondaga Community College
  • St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center
  • Syracuse City Hall
  • Syracuse University: Hall of Languages and Hendrick’s Chapel
  • Upstate Medical University Weiskotten Hall

