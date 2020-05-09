Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Syracuse Centro driver tests positive for COVID-19, passengers being notified

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Centro Bus driver in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a company spokesperson, the employee who last worked on May 4, 2020 was separated from close contact with most customers (more than 6 feet) but did come into close contact with two passengers who boarded the bus using a mobility device. These passengers and the Bus Operator were wearing face coverings at all times.

Centro is now working with the Onondaga County Health Department to conduct an exposure investigation and has notified Centro employees of the positive test.

The company said in a statement that the Health Department is working to identify individuals who may have been exposed, and is contacting them to place them under quarantine.

The Bus Operator drove the following bus routes:

April 30, 2020

  • Route 123 James-Syracuse-Walmart: 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (one passenger using a mobility device boarded)
  • Route 226 South Ave – OCC: 1:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
  • Route 123 James-Syracuse-Walmart: 2:20 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. (one passenger using a mobility device boarded)

May 1, 2020

  • Route 410 Nedrow:                                                          11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
  • Route 116 N.Salina-7th North-Destiny USA:            1:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
  • Route 410 Nedrow:                                                          2:20 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.

May 4, 2020                                                       

  • The bus operator did not operate a route where any passengers boarded.

Centro says it continues to disinfect each of its buses daily, and many of its buses more than once a day using a germicidal disinfectant. Operators are also being given access to gloves and hand sanitizer before their shift begins.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected