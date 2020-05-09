Syracuse Centro driver tests positive for COVID-19, passengers being notified

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Centro Bus driver in Syracuse has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a company spokesperson, the employee who last worked on May 4, 2020 was separated from close contact with most customers (more than 6 feet) but did come into close contact with two passengers who boarded the bus using a mobility device. These passengers and the Bus Operator were wearing face coverings at all times.

Centro is now working with the Onondaga County Health Department to conduct an exposure investigation and has notified Centro employees of the positive test.

The company said in a statement that the Health Department is working to identify individuals who may have been exposed, and is contacting them to place them under quarantine.

The Bus Operator drove the following bus routes:

April 30, 2020

Route 123 James-Syracuse-Walmart: 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (one passenger using a mobility device boarded)

Route 226 South Ave – OCC: 1:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Route 123 James-Syracuse-Walmart: 2:20 p.m. – 3:40 p.m. (one passenger using a mobility device boarded)

May 1, 2020

Route 410 Nedrow: 11:40 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Route 116 N.Salina-7 th North-Destiny USA: 1:00 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.

Route 410 Nedrow: 2:20 p.m. – 3:40 p.m.

May 4, 2020

The bus operator did not operate a route where any passengers boarded.

Centro says it continues to disinfect each of its buses daily, and many of its buses more than once a day using a germicidal disinfectant. Operators are also being given access to gloves and hand sanitizer before their shift begins.

