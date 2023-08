WILLIAMSPORT, PA (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Challengers, a local baseball team for special needs people of all ages, went to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Syracuse played in an exhibition match against Challenger of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

Scores were not kept as the game was all about having fun and rising above challenges. The Syracuse Challengers were also surprised with a $5000 grant from Eggland’s Best.