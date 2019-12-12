Syracuse Chancellor Syverud responds to students asking for his resignation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of the racist incidents on the Syracuse University campus, there have been calls from students with the group “Not Again SU” for Chancellor Kent Syverud to step down.

Syverud responded to those calls at Wednesday night’s University Senate meeting.

“The most common thing I’ve been told by everyone I’ve talked to in the last three weeks is a common resolve to make this a world class university that models inclusion for all people,” Syverud said. “I just want to say that’s hard to do in the current environment, and I don’t intend to walk away from that responsibility.”

Student protesters recently marched to Syverud’s offices hand delivering letters calling for his resignation, along with Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado, Associate Police Chief John Sardino and Senior Vice President Dolan Evanovich.

