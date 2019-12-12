Syracuse Chancellor Syverud responds to students asking for his resignation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of the racist incidents on the Syracuse University campus, there have been calls from students with the group “Not Again SU” for Chancellor Kent Syverud to step down.
Syverud responded to those calls at Wednesday night’s University Senate meeting.
“The most common thing I’ve been told by everyone I’ve talked to in the last three weeks is a common resolve to make this a world class university that models inclusion for all people,” Syverud said. “I just want to say that’s hard to do in the current environment, and I don’t intend to walk away from that responsibility.”
Student protesters recently marched to Syverud’s offices hand delivering letters calling for his resignation, along with Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado, Associate Police Chief John Sardino and Senior Vice President Dolan Evanovich.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Lake snow continues with bitter cold wind chills Thursday
- Crunch edged by Bridgeport to close road trip
- “Every game is gonna be a fight for us”: Jim Boeheim addresses the media following Syracuse win over Oakland
- Clark, Huff help No. 9 Virginia survive Stony Brook, 56-44
- Coleman goes for 17 points as Ball State whips Georgia Tech
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App