Syracuse man charged in fatal May accident that took the life of a 61-year-old Liverpool woman

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a six-month long investigation, Justin T. Maratea of Syracuse was arrested for his role in the fatal car accident that took the like of Valerie L. Schneller, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office.

The 41-year-old, who police say was under the influence of drugs during the accident, was arrested around 2:55 p.m. Thursday afternoon and was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the 2nd degree.

Back in May, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Route 481 southbound, approximately 2 miles north of Caughdenoy Road, in the Town of Clay for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Schneller’s vehicle had rolled over several times and came to rest upright in the center median.

According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle that had flipped over was stopped or slowing down in the left lane of the highway when it was struck in the rear by another vehicle. Both Maratea and Schneller, 61, were transported by ambulance to Upstate Hospital and Schneller was later pronounced dead.