Syracuse Chinese Community donates thousands of PPE to local hospitals

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Personal Protective Equipment, better known as PPE, is hard to come by these days in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Syracuse Chinese Community has been fundraising for more than a month.

It started as one idea to give back but on Thursday afternoon, dozens of boxes full of PPE were given to healthcare workers serving on the frontlines.

Boxes included N95 masks, medical masks, face shields and gowns.

“I think it’s a responsibility for you as a community member. Also, it’s a kind of love for the community to make it better,” said Wei Gao, one of the organizers.

Wei Gao works at Syracuse University in the Center for International Services and is one a dozen organizers who are doing their part to help our healthcare workers.

“These products are like gold. PPE is so hard to come by right now. It’s so hard to find, so this is going to help us out tremendously,” said Mike Fegley, interim associate of Support Services, Upstate University Hospital.

“It has really made all of us feel so much better about what we’re doing and I’m not on the front lines but being able to support my colleagues that are is really important to me and this is really wonderful,” Kristin Bruce, director of Volunteer Programs at Upstate, said.

Gao stressed as a member of the Syracuse Chinese and Chinese-American community, she understands the need and wanted to do anything she could to help.

This is something for the community to realize that we are living here. This is our second home and we want to make sure that we can all have a better Syracuse community. At least for me, I know that hate is not the answer. Love is the answer. So, when you have challenges, the prejudice and bias, you can walk it out and protest, but you can also just do something to change it and one thing you can do is to do good work. Wei Gao, Organizer, Syracuse University Center for International Services

♥️ Thank you for the kindness and the PPE. We are filled with gratitude! https://t.co/8svW7QE9FL — SUNY Upstate Medical (@UpstateNews) May 7, 2020

Ordering and fundraising has been a lot of work, but those efforts come with great reward for all of the volunteers.

“You are making a difference in a small way and I think if everybody can make whatever they can do to help other people, I think eventually, we are going to win. We are going to overcome the difficulties,” Gao explained.

Thursday’s PPE donations were given to Crouse, St. Joe’s and Upstate hospitals. Each hospital approved the effectiveness and quality of the PPE beforehand to ensure the safety of their employees and patients.

Adrienne Smith