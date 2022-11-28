SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is no better way to celebrate the Christmas season than a holiday concert!

The Syracuse Chorale and the Onondaga Civic Symphony will hold their winter concert on Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Downtown Syracuse.

President of the Board, Jeanne Finlayson-Schueler, says the pieces that will be featured at the concert include “The Ballad of the Brown King” by Margaret Bonds with text based on the writings of Langston Hughes and “Oseh Shalom,” a well-known Hebrew prayer.

The concert will then end with a festive Christmas sing-a-long for all to enjoy!

Click here to purchase tickets online or get them at the door for $12. Children under 18 are free.

Finlayson-Schueler says the Syracuse Chorale is a great way for people to continue their passion for music and challenge themselves at the same time.

Syracuse Chorale fills a niche by providing an opportunity for singers from all levels of expertise to expand their musical skills by learning a challenging repertoire of diverse choral music together in a non-auditioned environment and then to present a concert to the CNY community. Jeanne Finlayson-Schueler, President of the Board

The Syracuse Chorale was founded in 1953 and offers two concerts each year in December and May. They perform both modern and classical pieces.

If you are interested in joining the Syracuse Chorale, email info@syracusechorale.org.