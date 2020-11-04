Syracuse Christmas tree takes shape

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the day after Election Day, but Syracuse is already getting ready for the Christmas holiday.
Workers on Wednesday began setting up the city’s 40-foot artificial Christmas tree at Clinton Square in downtown.
Typically, the city hosts a big event on the Friday after Thanksgiving featuring music and other activities for its annual tree lighting event. But thanks to COVID-19, that big event will not be happening.
Later Wednesday, Mayor Ben Walsh and representatives of Cumulus media will unveil details of a virtual “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting ceremony. We’ll update you with the details when they are available.
