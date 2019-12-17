Syracuse church expands its vision to bring hope to the community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Change is coming to the far south side of Syracuse near South Ave. And Valley Drive. That’s where the Well of Hope Church is located, and the members are going outside of their four walls to transform a community through a new facility.

Walking down Valley Drive in Syracuse is a familiar path for Pastor Lateef Johnson-Kinsey. His church, Well of Hope, is just around the corner, but his work extends well beyond that.

By early 2020, Pastor Johnson-Kinsey has a vision of transforming the former Our Lady of Lourdes Church into the House of Hope Cultural Center, and also provide affordable, quality senior citizen housing.

The cultural center would be a space for self-development. There will be a library, basketball courts, STEM projects, a recording studio, and much more… all to transform the lives of young and old.

“Looking at the violence in Syracuse we always say that kids don’t have enough places to go, they don’t have enough places to go play basketball and be safe, we’re looking at more of a culture standpoint not just sports, but we want them to know who they are,” said Johnson-Kinsey.

The work that will happen at the center is an extension of what already happens at the Well of Hope Church which is a safe haven for people in their greatest time of need.

“I’ve done homicide funerals where a 13 year old killed a 14 year old, that means that they don’t know who they are, and the victim that they murdered, they don’t know who they are,” said Johnson-Kinsey.

Families of those victims come here less than 24 hours after the crime happens to get counseling. Prior to that, they are dealing with emotional trauma, weighing down an entire city. That’s why Pastor Johnson-Kinsey wants to create the House of Hope, to change the trajectory of the community.

“We can talk about hope but we have to give people the things so they can hope again because in Syracuse for a long time, people were hopeless, but we see people are hoping again and we want to help people through that,” said Johnson-Kinsey.

The church hopes to complete the facility by early 2020. They are currently getting funding for the project as they move forward on construction.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9