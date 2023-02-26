SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukrainians are praying for peace, even in Syracuse.

Most Reverand Douglas J. Lucia joined Most Reverand Paul Patrick Chomnycky, O.S.B.M for a Ukrainian Divine Liturgy on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Syracuse.

Both Bishops were greeted by the children of the parish at the entrance of the church on 207 Tompkins Street before the liturgy began on Sunday, February 26 at 10:00 a.m.

Photo provided by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse

“I am deeply moved to have been asked by the parishioners and clergy of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Parish to make a pastoral visit in conjunction with the pastoral visit of their own bishop, Bishop Paul Chomocky. It will be an honor for me to concelebrate the Divine Liturgy with Bishop Chomnycky and especially on such a solemn occasion as we pray for peace in Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of its sovereign borders,” Bishop Lucia stated. I ask all our parishes to continue to pray for and support the many needs of the Ukrainian people as they seek to stand up to the unjust oppression in their midst. May Our Lady, Protector of Ukraine, pray for and continue to watch over our sisters and brothers! Slava isusu khrystu/Glory to Jesus Christ!”

The liturgy lasted almost two hours and ended at approximately 11:45 p.m. followed by a social with the parishioners.