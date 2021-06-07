Syracuse church one of 11 pop-up vaccine clinics announced to combat low vaccination rates

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you haven’t gotten a vaccine yet, you’ve got another opportunity this Wednesday. Assumption Church on North Salina Street in Syracuse is one of 11 new sites announced by the governor.

“Pop-up sites have been critical in helping us reach more New Yorkers with the vaccine, and with these 11 new sites we are redeploying our resources and working with local health departments across the state to target the areas that continue to lag on vaccinations,” Governor Cuomo said.

These clinics have been chosen to serve areas with lower vaccination rates. This will be a walk-in clinic and will be on a first-come first-serve basis. The state says it will expand on the program and open additional sites in the coming weeks.