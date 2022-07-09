Maryam Ek Kaufmann honored by Syracuse church for gifting mother and her seven children a home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse church recognizing a Syracuse City School District teacher for making a local family’s dream come true by gifting them a home.

The Mount Carmel Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Midland Avenue offering its thanks on Saturday evening to Maryum Ek Kaufman, a physical education teacher at Dr. King Elementary School, known by students and staff as Coach Ek.

Anethra Bivins and her seven children were forced to make the 1,100 mile trek from Montgomery, Alabama to Central New York to escape domestic violence.

Coach Ek says she saw the need and knew she needed to step in, saying “I felt called upon by God to do it. I mean, he put this on my heart and the relationship that I have with the kids, seeing them struggle in school and knowing that part of it was because of their living situation, it just didn’t feel right not to help out.”

The community helped fill the Bivins new home with everything they need.

The Bivins family was also scheduled to be honored by the church on Saturday, but they were not able to make it.