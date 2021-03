SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –The Victory Temple Fellowship Church is hosting its third laundry giveaway Saturday to hand out detergent and bleach.

The drive is hosted in partnership with Crouse Health and the Key Bank Foundation.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on East Willow Street.

It is only while supplies last and there is no registration required.