SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The community is still grieving the loss of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz who was shot and killed Monday night. She was feet from her home after going to the corner store to get a gallon of milk for her family.

To help her family and the community, Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church is including Brexi in their mass on Sunday.

They’ll be saying a special prayer for Brexi, and they’ll read poetry written by her classmates.

Father Brendan Foley says many of Brexi’s teachers go to the church and they wanted to do something in her honor. Father Foley says he expects there to be a tremendous outpouring of love and support on Sunday.

“When we’re at a loss for words and we’re looking for answers and meaning, sometimes the best we can do is come together in prayer and when we gather as a community to pray there’s often a piece that God can introduce into our lives that we’re not going to find anywhere else in the word and so while we might not have the answers that we’re looking for we can certainly accompany one another.” Father Foley

The mass is at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Father Foley recommends you get there early because he expects a lot of people will attend.