Syracuse church to host laundry supply giveaway Saturday, donations needed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Syracuse church is making sure people have clean clothes. Victory Temple Fellowship Church on East Willow Street is hosting its annual laundry supply giveaway. They are looking for family size laundry detergent, fabric softner and bleach.

Last year, they were able to help 800 families. This all started after a mother asked the church for detergent to wash her children’s clothes.

“Most of the giveaways are food related and/or toys, things of that nature and that’s wonderful,” said Bishop Dr. H. Benard Alex, the church’s senior pastor. “But, the self worth of children, going to school with clean clothes, people in the home having clean clothes and now with everyone’s concern about making sure we are hygienic in all regards, just getting your house in order and it just helps people feel better knowing I have clean clothes.”

The church will be accepting donations from on Friday, November 19 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is located at 817 East Willow Street in Syracuse. You can also provide monetary donations.

The actual giveaway will be Saturday at the same address from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will also serve hot dogs and hot chocolate. You don’t have to register.

If you have any questions, you can can reach the church by calling (315) 474-4213 or through its Facebook page.