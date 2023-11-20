SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly all of the Syracuse City Ballet dancers have been fired after going on strike for a number of reasons, including unsafe working conditions.

After going on strike for almost a week, five out of eight dancers from Syracuse City Ballet were fired. Another one was placed on administrate leave. The other two decided to return to work. This comes after all eight dancers expressed their concerns over what they say was a hostile work environment.

This group of men and women had been living their dream, working as professional dancers for the Syracuse City Ballet, until last week.

“We started getting threats of our contracts being terminated which is our livelihood, you know we don’t make any money, we do this because we love it,” said Lucy Hamilton, a former professional dancer for Syracuse City Ballet.

Hamilton, originally from Pennsylvania has been dancing since she was a little girl and has grown to love the Syracuse community. She started as a professional dancer for Syracuse City Ballet in 2021.

Many of the other dancers started at Syracuse City Ballet around the same time as Hamilton.

Hamilton says her livelihood was stolen from her and dance mates, after being fired for going on strike against their current working conditions, impacting their physical and emotional well-being as dancers.

“We tried to voice these concerns to our board of directors and we were told we are not to go over our artistic leadership head they even sent out two sets of anonymous surveys where we outlined in detail all of our concerns and they were never addressed,” said Hamilton.

Concerns they’ve had since 2021 after new artistic leadership took over. But they say nothing was ever done, even when the dancers shared their issues and offered solutions to the executive staff and board of directors.

“Most companies are run with a board of directors like ours and it just gets to a point where they have your dream in their hands and won’t listen to anything your saying and the kids you’re responsible for are saying and we just couldn’t do that anymore and we couldn’t understand in the negotiations how they could ask us to keep doing that and they did, and that’s why we got to this point,” said Hamilton.

After being ignored several times, the dancers say they got to their breaking point.

“We kind of sidelined it for a while until this past week where there were several incidents that led us to feel like we just couldn’t work in the studio with this leadership anymore and feel safe and productive to do our jobs,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton and the dancers began rehearsals for the Nutcracker in mid-October and are devastated to not be a part of this year’s production.

“It’s really emotional the only other time all of us hadn’t gotten to do Nutcracker was during COVID-19 and its reminiscence of that and just everything being out of your control,” said Hamilton.

Syracuse City Ballet is still holding its Nutcracker Performance. But only two out of the eight dancers are part of the performance.

As for now, the dancers have each other and are going to continue to dance. They are hoping the community will continue to support them and their passion.

Syracuse City Ballet provided NewsChannel 9 with the following statement: