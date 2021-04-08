Syracuse city budget includes new hires for litter clean-up unit

SYRACUSE, N.Y (WSYR-TV) — In the city budget that Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh presented to the Common Council Thursday, the DPW gets more funding for a new unit focused on litter clean-up. The unit is called the Environmental Services Division.

A spokesperson for Mayor Walsh specifies the addition includes one supervisor and four seasonal workers, in addition to 15 already existing employees.

In terms of funding for overdue road reconstruction in Syracuse, Mayor Walsh says his DPW crews have been doing more with less over the years.

In 2017, when Walsh took office, he says the DPW did four miles of paving. In 2020, it was 15 miles.

Walsh says money from the $100 million of stimulus money for Syracuse could go toward some additional infrastructure projects but the priorities are still being finalized.