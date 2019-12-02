Syracuse city council approves pay raises

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse common council has approved pay raises for the council and other city officials, including the mayor and the city auditor.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is expected to make a decision after a local law hearing, which will be held within 20 days of when the proposal has been formally presented to him.
