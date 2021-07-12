Syracuse City Council approves steeper fines on illegally riding ATVs & dirt bikes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday, the Syracuse Common Council passed legislation against the use of off-road vehicles such as ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets.

The city is now able to impound an off-road vehicle and the owner would have to pay a $2,000 redemption fee to get it back.

“I appreciate the Common Council’s partnership to address the serious threat posed by ATVs and dirt bikes being operated on city streets and in our parks. Cracking down on this quality of life and public safety problem has been a high priority for me. With these new tougher penalties and sizable redemption fees, the City will be able to keep more of these vehicles out of our neighborhoods. Subject to the required local law hearing, I look forward to signing this legislation and seeing it enacted. My message is clear: ATVs and dirt bikes don’t belong on our streets and in our parks.” Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

Other penalties for illegally riding off-road vehicles include:

$500 for your first offense

$750 for your second offense

$1000 for your third offense

If an offender is ticketed for a third offense, they can be charged for a misdemeanor and sentenced up to a year in jail.